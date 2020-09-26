2020 September 26 15:52

Port Freeport enters partnership with CEMEX Servicios Logisticos and Union Pacific Railroad

Port Freeport is pleased to announce a new operational partnership between CEMEX, Inc. (CEMEX) and long-time Port partner, Union Pacific Railroad (Union Pacific), to transport liquid carbon dioxide from Port Freeport to Mexico.



“Port Freeport’s recent investment in new rail infrastructure on Parcel 14 has garnered the attention of many multinational companies,” said Port Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff.

“CEMEX’s partnership with Port Freeport represents our expanded export capabilities and will further develop the Port’s relationship with our neighbors in Mexico.”



In July 2020, CEMEX and Union Pacific joined forces to transport liquid carbon dioxide successfully from Port Freeport. CEMEX transloads the liquid carbon dioxide from tank trucks into railcars while Union Pacific arranges the transport of the loaded railcars to their appointed destination in Mexico. The liquid carbon dioxide will then be converted into its naturally occurring gaseous state and used in various applications, including the manufacturing of carbonated beverages.



“On behalf of the Port Commission, I would like to welcome CEMEX to Port Freeport,” said Port Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle. “The collaboration between CEMEX, Union

Pacific, and Port Freeport opens the door for additional opportunities for economic growth in our region and beyond.”

Port Freeport is a leading port in the export of crude oil and natural gas liquids and ranked 6th in chemicals, 17th in foreign waterborne tonnage, and 26th in containers. A 2019 Economic Impact Study by Texas A&M Transportation Institution revealed that nationally the Freeport Harbor Channel generates 279,780 jobs and has a total economic output of $149 billion. The Freeport Harbor Channel serves BASF, Chiquita Fresh N.A., CMA CGM, Dole Fresh Fruit, The Dow Chemical Company, Freeport LNG, Glovis, Grimaldi Lines, Hoegh Autoliners, Horizon Auto Logistics, Liberty Global Logistics, Mammoet, Phillips 66, Riviana Foods, Inc., Sallaum Lines, Seaway Crude Pipeline Company, Tenaris, Vulcan Materials Company, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean.

Port Freeport is committed to keeping the local community informed of our operation and results. If you have questions or comments about this article, please email or call Jessica Follett, Public Affairs Manager.