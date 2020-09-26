2020 September 26 13:43

NAT orders two -2- Suezmax newbuildings in South Korea

NAT says it has entered into two -2- suezmax newbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries Ltd. in South Korea. This order will increase NAT's fleet of suezmaxes to 25 units.



"The combination of specifications, quality of yard, price, payment terms and deliveries make this an attractive investment for NAT and is consistent with our strategy to expand and renew our fleet. The scheduled deliveries of the ships are in the first half of 2022," NAT said in its media release.



NAT will consider various financing alternatives prior to deliveries.



The payment terms of the newbuildings are 10/10/10/10 with 60% of the building price on deliveries. The two first instalments of the vessels have already been funded.