2020 September 25 17:39

Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by Scorpio Services

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) announced Sept 22 that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 50,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $12.04 per share in the open market. The Company currently has 12,386,880 common shares outstanding, of which SSH and its affiliates own 2,647,751 or 21.38%.



About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.



Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities, and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 54 vessels consisting of 49 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 16 Kamsarmax vessels and 33 Ultramax vessels), and five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels. In addition to its dry bulk fleet, the Company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. to build a wind turbine installation vessel to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.4 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned and finance leased vessels will have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt.