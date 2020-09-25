2020 September 25 12:56

Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October

According to materials presented at the meeting of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), the competition for construction of two scientific research ships is to be announced in October 2020.



Design documentation for the ships has been completed by today.



The ships will have Ice3 class, length – 54.1 m, width – 13.6 m, draft - 6 m, displacement - 1,900 t, speed - 14 knots, endurance - 30 days, crew - 14, scientific team - 12.



