2020 September 25 12:11

VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project

VEB.RF says it started financing the construction of ten gas tankers intended for operation under Arctic LNG 2 project.



As it was reported earlier, VEB.RF signed shipbuilding contracts with Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda and leasing contracts with SMART LNG, LLC, a joint venture of Sovcomflot and NOVATEK. The Supervisory Board of VEB.RF has approved financing of 15 vessels, the delivery of which will be synchronized with the launching of Arctic LNG 2.

All tankers of the series will be registered under the flag of the Russian Federation. The construction will be supervised by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



According to Nikolay Tsekhomsky, First Deputy Chairman – Member of Board, VEB.RF, the company has delivered the first payment under the contract on financing the construction of 10 tankers.



“We earlier signed contracts and made advance payments for other five tankers of this type. The construction of the new series is to begin this year with the delivery expected in 2023-2025. As of today, VEB.RF has signed the documents and has begun financing of all 21 ships approved by its Supervisory Board. Three ships are already under construction”, said Nikolay Tsekhomsky.



Icebreaking gas carriers of Arc7 class are intended for year-round transportation of LNG in challenging ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route. The tankers will be able to break through ice of over 2 meters thick. They feature enhanced environmental safety with liquefied natural gas used as the main fuel.



NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS). OOO Arctic LNG 2 is the operator and owner of all the assets. The Project participants include NOVATEK (60%), Total (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG, consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC (10%).



