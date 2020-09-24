  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 24 14:17

    MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market

    The Bunker Market Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    The market is assessing the stalled recovery in fuel demand as countries continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic with rolling COVID-19 lockdowns. This has created uncertainty about whether demand for transportation fuels will ever return to normal. The World Bunker Index MABUX was steady with no any firm trend for a week. The 380 HSFO index fell from 293.76 to 292.30 USD/ MT (-1.46 USD), VLSFO stayed at the level of 340 USD while MGO lost 4.32 USD: from 411.11 to 406.79 USD/MT. The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) (price difference between 380 HSFOs and VLSFOs) has increased slightly: from 43.31 USD last week up to 47.28 USD now (+3.97 USD).

    The prices for VLSFO - compliant low-sulfur fuel - have remained fairly stable since June in world major hubs. The difference in prices of VLSFO in Rotterdam and Singapore, which reached its maximum levels in early 2020 (155-165 USD), has now significantly decreased and is in a range of 35-45 USD.

    In the meantime, prices for 380 HSFO in both ports are practically at the same levels, starting from February, after the highs in the price difference in January (85-95 USD). In September, the difference in 380 HSFO price ranged from 5 to 25 USD/MT in favor of Rotterdam.

    Lloyd’s Register FOBAS points to an increase in ‘excessive cylinder component wear’ on large two-stroke engines from November 2019, when vessels began to switch over to very low sulphur fuel oils (VLSFO). FOBAS data indicates that overall incidents related to cylinder component damage almost doubled for the studied period between November 2019 and June 2020. Sludging incidents were said to have remained on similar levels although a reduction in fuel injection equipment failure incidents have been observed.

    Deliveries of residual fuel oil in the US fell to 294,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August – 24.6% down on the 390,000 bpd recorded in July. The marked decreases were consistent with weak industrial activity and lower marine demand due to IMO 2020 implementation compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The technology group Wärtsilä concludes that the environmental impact of EGCs will be less than that of low-sulphur marine fuel. It notes that CO2 emissions associated with producing and installing an EGC system are small compared to those generated when operating the system. By contrast, with de-sulphurised fuels the overall CO2 footprint increase is a result of the refining processes.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 24

18:37 Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulators for maritime industry, with funds from Innovation Norway
18:07 Wärtsilä ranked first in UN challenge to fight climate change with big data
17:45 Alco Bio Fuel, Messer Benelux and IJsfabriek Strombeek once again invest in recycling CO2 in North Sea Port
17:20 World’s first subsea compression system passes five years in operation
17:12 Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term
16:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
16:24 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:50 ASCO's vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after repairs
15:26 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO
15:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel
14:39 Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg
14:17 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
14:02 Fincantieri starts dry dock works for experimental vessel Zeus
13:40 Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen
13:21 IMO celebrates World Maritime Day 2020
13:08 Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
12:48 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:25 ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line
12:11 Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore
11:32 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
11:14 Port of Trelleborg offers their shipping customers reliable and fast internet with Nowhere Networks
11:13 "Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
10:09 CTI-Maritec receives DNV GL approval for ballast water testing
09:57 Muuga freight station of Rail Baltica is to be designed by SWECO Projekt AS
09:36 MPC Container Ships ASA announces appointment of new CFO
09:29 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand/supply imbalance
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23
08:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 24

2020 September 23

18:15 HMM opens Fleet Control Centre
17:35 Stena develops a solution to use recycled batteries in charging stations at port
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority COVID-19 Molecular Testing Center for seafarers now operational
16:42 British Ports responds to reasonable worst-case scenario Brexit assumptions
16:17 Vestdavit wins contract to supply six Australian Navy patrol boats
16:03 ABB powers P&O super-ferries towards new sustainable transport era
15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
15:03 Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals
14:47 RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
14:30 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
14:01 ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise
13:28 Travelling by ferry between Finland and Sweden is now permitted without restrictions
13:19 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes
13:02 Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher buries cables to 5,5 metres depth for offshore grid connection
12:44 Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry
12:15 Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government
12:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
11:53 Maersk partners with IB Cargo to offer tailored logistics solutions for IKEA Supply AG in Romania
11:09 Konecranes wins Automation Service Contract in Indonesia
10:51 Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:32 IAA PortNews offers photos from farewell ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Arktika leaving for Murmansk
10:13 BlueWater Reporting: Asia-South America trades sees high demand, equipment shortages
10:00 RF Government approves new NSR navigation rules
09:41 Oil prices decrease amid information about growing US reserves
09:29 Maritime Safety Committee adopts resolution on Recommended action to facilitate ship crew change
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 23
08:48 MPA and SMI launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in the port of Singapore

2020 September 22

18:24 FESCO launches new maritime service from ports of China and USA to Chukotka
18:06 Aker Solutions wins electrification work for Lundin Energy Norway
17:49 Onezhsky Shipyard launches yet another self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600