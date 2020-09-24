2020 September 24 13:08

Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel

The world’s largest LNG bunker vessel has been officially named at a ceremony held in Rotterdam, MOL said in its release. The 18,600-m³ GTT Mark III Flex membrane vessel has been named “Gas Agility”. First LNG bunker vessel owned by Emerald Green Maritime Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), she is chartered by Total’s affiliate Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS).

In February 2018, TMFGS and MOL signed the Time Charter Party for this epoch-making LNG bunkering vessel. Construction started in China in November 2018 at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding’s yard. Delivered in April 2020, the “Gas Agility” meets the highest technical and environmental standards, using LNG herself as propulsion fuel, and integrating a complete re-liquefaction of the boil-off gas.

