2020 September 23 11:09

Konecranes wins Automation Service Contract in Indonesia

Konecranes has secured a key contract in the delivery of Automated Port Equipment services, the company said in its release. The Kuala Tanjung Multipurpose Terminal (KTMT) recently signed a 12-month automation services contract with Konecranes Indonesia. The port has 8 Automated Konecranes RTGs. The deal was signed in July 2020 and will run until June 2021. Local inverter and digital crane specialists are using Konecranes Augmented Reality apps to liaise with Finnish engineers, ensuring updates, repairs and knowledge transfer are uninterrupted during the COVID-19 travel bans.

The KTMT Terminal is in a remote area of Northern Sumatra, with the nearest town being four hours’ drive away. Konecranes is the leader in the provision of automated port equipment, not least because it has the skills, service footprint and communication tools that looking after advanced port equipment, in any part of the world, demands.

