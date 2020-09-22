2020 September 22 16:05

Hopper Dredger First to Sail 2,000 Hours on 100% Sustainable Marine Biofuel

Jan De Nul Group recently announced that its trailing suction hopper dredger, 'Alexander von Humboldt', had completed 2,000 hours operation on 100% renewable, second-generation Biofuel Oil (BFO). The vessel is powered by 2 × MAN 12V32/40 and 1 × MAN 7L32/40 main engines. Jan De Nul Group reports that this major milestone represents the longest continuous use of 100% sustainable marine biofuel in the maritime industry and states that the achievement further reinforces the successful adoption of this fuel solution, proving to the maritime world that BFO is ready for use as a sustainable drop-in fuel to meet industry emissions reduction targets.

The Alexander von Humboldt is the first vessel in the world to record this biofuel milestone. The important technical benchmark of 2,000 sailing hours proves the technical applicability and capabilities of sustainable marine biofuel in operations. At the same time, it opens the door to cross-sectoral collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), class societies, flagstates, and supply chains to accelerate the supply of these fuels into mainstream use.

Leading up to the 2,000-hour milestone, the Alexander von Humboldt was refuelled at various stages with BFO, which massively reduced the vessel's CO2 emissions by 85%. The vessel consumed the biofuel while conducting maintenance dredging works in Flemish seaports and the United Kingdom.