2020 September 21 14:45

Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding

The amendments are to be introduced in RF Government’s Decree No 719



The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has developed a point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding. The document has been published on the Federal portal for legal information.



The system is to be introduced through introduction of amendments into the to the Governmental Decree No 719 dated 17 July 2015 (“On confirmation of industrial goods production in the territory of the Russian Federation”).



The amendments are to come into effect in March 2021.



Public discussion of the initiative will last till 2 October 2020.



As it was reported earlier, RF Government approved amendments to the Governmental Decree No 719 dated 17 July 2015. The document sets forth criteria to define ships as of Russian origin which does not rule out possible cooperation with foreign manufacturers during the construction process. The document had been approved by the Ministry of Transport and other ad hoc agencies and organizations.



The document in Russian is available at IAA PortNews website >>>>