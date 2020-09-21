2020 September 21 11:00

BeHydro dual-fuel hydrogen engine awarded Approval in Principle by LR

LR has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to BeHydro for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine with a capacity of 1 megawatt (MW).

BeHydro is a joint venture between Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC).

The new engine offers the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%. Thanks to the dual-fuel technology, the engine can continue to supply power even if no renewable energy or hydrogen is available. Based on this development, BeHydro is now planning to develop larger engines of up to 10 MW.



Andy McKeran, LR’s M&O Commercial Director, said: “This collaboration with CMB and ABC is an important development in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as a fuel for shipping. This Approval in Principle demonstrates LR’s commitment to helping the industry to adopt safe, reliable and economic new technologies and processes to meet decarbonisation ambitions.”

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB, commented: “We are very happy with the recognition by Lloyd’s Register. The Approval in Principle is an important milestone in the launch of the BeHydro medium speed engines. It confirms that the built-in safety systems are solid proof. We now feel confident to start working on the first applications with these clean and powerful engines.”

Tim Berckmoes, CEO of ABC, said: “LR has supported the ABC medium speed engines for many years. We value this Approval in Principle from LR very much because it shows the quality of our engineering and the safety level of our dual-fuel BeHydro engines. These engines are the ideal future proof solution for all marine applications, as well as rail traction and electrical generator sets.”