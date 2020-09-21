  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 21 09:41

    Oil prices are slightly up

    Oil prices rose by 0.02%-0.07%

    As of September 21 (07:48 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.07% to $43.18 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange grew by 0.02% to $41.12 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 21

14:45 Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
14:10 Nakilat transitions LNG Al Rekayyat to in-house management
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,512 pmt
13:04 Work commences on Phase-2 wharf revetment and land reclamation at Port of Kaohsiung's 7th Container Terminal
12:59 Algeciras, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Puertos del Estado shortlisted for 12th ESPO Award
12:22 Towing of seagoing tugboat Andrey Stepanov along Northern Sea Route completed
12:01 Fincantieri launches the first patrol vessel for Qatar
11:00 BeHydro dual-fuel hydrogen engine awarded Approval in Principle by LR
10:39 Remote audits discussed to avoid further disruption to audit schedule
10:02 Philippine Ports Authority launches COVID-19 contact tracing system for all port users, community
09:41 Oil prices are slightly up
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 21
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of September 18

2020 September 20

16:27 Innovative vacuum cleaner removes plastic from nature reserve in the port of Antwerp
15:33 Master and chief engineer plead guilty in MV Funing case
14:07 World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel arrives in Rotterdam
12:38 Austal Australia delivers 7th GCPB
11:14 ABS to class another four VLEC for Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical
10:49 MBZ and Boluda Towage Europe ink the 5-year concession agreement for providing sustainable towage service in the Port of Zeebrugge

2020 September 19

15:04 Vroon to recycle three PSVs
14:11 Limited openings at Erasmus Bridge for tall vessels
13:46 The construction of Finnnline's second hybrid ro-ro vessel started
12:33 USCG offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
11:17 New Maritime Minister visits Port of Southampton

2020 September 18

18:53 Russian ports switch to unified digital platform for daily scheduling of vessels layout and traffic
18:17 KR issues world’s first cyber security class notation to HHI for very large LPG carriers
17:59 Rosmorport takes part in TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum
17:37 Land purchase in Saint Petersburg: new service center for SCHOTTEL in Russia
17:26 Start-ups invited to enter competition to win £75,000 grant to develop innovate port technology
17:11 New high-speed passenger ship put into operation in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District
17:06 SEACOR Marine forms new Sustainability Council to lead enhanced ESG program
16:51 District awards $15.4 million contract to dredge Freeport Lower Stauffer Reach channel
16:48 DP World and Dubai Customs to assess opportunities to develop trade links between UAE and Israel
16:30 Gazprom Nedra and Marine Rescue Service test SeaDrone MG in Arctic conditions
16:09 SG-STAR Fund: First global tripartite initiative to support countries for crew change
16:02 IUMI raises concerns over increased accumulation risk for yachts and inland vessels
15:43 USCG releases new plan to protect global maritime security
15:08 CMA CGM informs of revised port charges in Ghana
14:51 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:24 Goods traffic between North Sea Port and hinterland by inland waterways continues to increase
14:07 Vostochny Port installs four more dust capturing units
13:10 Last jackets to leave Dubai and head for the Moray East offshore wind farm
12:53 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts assembling major equipment on two trawlers for RFC
12:22 Reconstruction of Klaipeda Seaport breakwaters to increase competitiveness of economy in Lithuania
12:01 Kalmar to support DP World’s continuing expansion at Caucedo with new terminal tractors and empty container handlers
11:03 Naming ceremony held for Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel
10:48 BIMCO introduces new PIs and KPIs to help improve performance
10:16 ECSA publishes study on implications of EU ETS for shipping
10:10 Keel laying of Tallink’s newest vessel MyStar takes place in Rauma shipyard, Finland
09:54 Port of Oakland import volume up for third straight month
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 16
09:47 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen arrives in Riga for the first time
09:23 Oil prices rise after a recent decrease
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2020 September 17

18:05 Digital Twin Ready certification awarded to Furuno
17:54 Damen launches Marine Aggregate Dredger for Hanson
17:52 Verifavia launches industry’s first “3-Way Plug & Play” dashboard
17:41 Nord Star officially listed as first resident of RF Arctic Zone
17:30 ITF and IMEC contribute US$500,000 to the Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience
17:06 Azerbaijan State Marine Academy offers skills development and advanced training courses for ASCO employees