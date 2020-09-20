2020 September 20 14:07

World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel arrives in Rotterdam

On Friday 18 September the LNG bunkering vessel Gas Agility arrived at Holland Amerikakade near Cruiseport Rotterdam. It has moored there for its christening ceremony. Gas Agility is 135.5 metres long and, according to owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), ‘the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel’.



The ship was built at the shipyard of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding near Shanghai and is operated by the French company Total. It will mainly be active in Northern Europe. For the next decade at least, Gas Agility will be supplying LNG (liquefied natural gas) to sea-going vessels, including CMA CGM’s nine new Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). These are the first 23b,000-TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) container vessels to be powered by LNG.