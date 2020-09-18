2020 September 18 17:59

Rosmorport takes part in TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum

FSUE “Rosmorport” took part in the TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum. As part of the event, representatives of the enterprise spoke at the 5th annual forum "Port Infrastructure: new construction, reconstruction, modernization".

Andrey Boldorev, Head of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Investment and Strategic Development Department, gave a speech about the procedure of interaction between the enterprise and private investors, the composition, requirements for the declaration of intent, and the content of investment agreements, as well as the sources of financing of federal property objects used by FSUE "Rosmorport", including the specifics of the investment-contracting model, synchronization of construction of the federal and private property, risk hedging under various PPP mechanisms

“We are more and more convinced that federal property objects should be designed by FSUE “Rosmorport ”, and not by an investor because we are increasingly facing the situation when we cannot build according to the documentation provided to us by the investor. Mainly due to the discrepancy between the estimated value approved by Glavgosexpertiza, market prices. As a result, there are problems with the search of contractors. If we order the design documentation ourselves, we have the opportunity to better control the designer, not let him miss all stages of construction and installation work, for example, mobilization and demobilization, to take into account the most suitable and available equipment," Andrey Boldorev said.

Besides, the development of the seaport of Ust-Luga, the prospects for the development of the Northern Sea Route, as well as the development of the existing infrastructure on the route, the creation of SEZ and new terminals in the seaport of Olya were discussed at the forum.

About 600 delegates and over 150 companies from 36 regions of Russia and more than 30 foreign countries: Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, India, Iran, etc., take part in the TRANSTEC forum annually. For the first time, the forum was held in a hybrid format and was available not only for delegates attending the venues in person, but also in the online format.

The event is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the Government of St. Petersburg, the Marine Board under the Government of the Russian Federation, the Marine Board under the Government of St. Petersburg, Rosmorrechflot, "CNIIMF" JSC, and Association of Marine Commercial Ports.