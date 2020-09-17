2020 September 17 11:30

Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative to cut emissions by half

Abu Dhabi Ports has launched the Smart Container Initiative that will house its digital solutions in a resilient, safe and optimised eco-friendly mobile environment, the company said in its release.

Powered by clean energy, the solar-panelled steel and aluminium smart container uses environmentally friendly technologies such as in-row cooling, renewable energy and efficient space allocation that will reduce Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by more than 20 percent and will slash carbon emissions by half.

The prefabricated containerised data centre runs a wide range of mission-critical applications, including port and terminal operation systems, visitor passes, and other digital customer services.

A crucial element in Abu Dhabi Port’s digitalisation success lies in its ability to offer differentiation through hybrid cloud architecture. Its adaptation enables Abu Dhabi Ports to respond faster to digital demands, control costs and provide more competitive pricing to its customers.