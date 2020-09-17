2020 September 17 09:33

Oil prices decrease after a recent rise

Oil prices fell by 1.35%-1.59%

As of September 17 (09:04 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 1.35% to $41.65 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.59% to $39.52 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.