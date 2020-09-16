2020 September 16 10:10

USPA allowed to carry out dredging works in water area of Chornomorsk seaport

After the end of the spawning period, in the seaport of Chornomorsk the implementation of the infrastructure project “Reconstruction of the operating water area along the border of the berth line No. 14–17, located in the water area of ​​the 1st bucket of the Sukhoi estuary of the Chernomorsk branch of the State Enterprise “USPA” is being prepared, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority says in its press release.

The title of the facility construction was approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on 08/31/2020. State Enterprise «Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority» officially received permission from the Ministry of Environment to carry out work on the lands of the water fund.

The working draft provides an increase in the depth of the operating water area up to 14,0 m in the area of ​​berths No. 14–17.

The work will be carried out by the own fleet of the «Delta-Lotsman» branch of the State Enterprise «USPA».

According to Art. 15 of the Law «On the Seaports of Ukraine» one of the goals of the creation of the state enterprise «Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority» is the maintenance and effective use of state property transferred to it for economic management, incl. modernization, repair, reconstruction and construction of hydraulic structures, other port infrastructure facilities located within the territory and water area of ​​the seaport.