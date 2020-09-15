2020 September 15 16:38

Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea

The frigate "Admiral Makarov" of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), which performs tasks as part of the permanent group of the Navy in the Mediterranean sea, conducted a ship exercise to replenish ammunition and food supplies at sea at night, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

According to the plan of the exercise, it was decided to replenish the frigate with the necessary supplies at sea in order to continuously perform the assigned tasks without entering the logistics point.

During the exercise, the frigate "Admiral Makarov" anchored in the designated area, after which the ship's crew provided protection and defense of the ship when parked in an unprotected roadstead. Next, the ship was approached by the BSF support ship to transfer ammunition and food on board.

As part of the exercise, various methods of transferring inventory were worked out, the personnel met the standards and showed a high level of coherence.

The exercise on resupply at sea was held in accordance to the plan of special tasks by the Navy group in the far sea zone.