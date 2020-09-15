2020 September 15 15:16

Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials

The ship is heading for the test area under its own power



Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has commenced sea trials of the Vladimir Monomakh, the lead ship in a series of Aframax tankers, says press center of Rosneft.



As it was reported earlier, the tanker underwent mooring trials including starting-up and adjustment of systems and equipment as well as initial startup of the main engine. Upon completion of the trials, the tanker left the shipyard’s water area for the test area.



The results will be presented to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (a subsidiary of Rosneft).



Aframax tankers of the series are designed to transport crude oil in unrestricted area of navigation. The length of the vessel is 250 metres, width 44 metres, deadweight 114 thousand tonnes, speed 14.6 knots, ice class ICE-1A. The ship will have a helipad.



The first Aframax tanker was laid down on September 11, 2018, in the presence of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The ship was launched in May 2020 ahead of schedule.



Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed by in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The following facilities have already been put into operation on Zvezda Shipbuilding complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway equipped with a park of unique cranes and a state-of-the-art ship transportation system, and the floating transfer dock. The workshops built made it possible to start the construction of a number of ships before the completion of the second stage.

At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 40 vessels. Among them are 12 Aframax tankers including 10 ships ordered by Rosnefteflot. Construction of five tankers is underway.

