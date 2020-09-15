2020 September 15 11:51

Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers that will help Maritime Transport Ltd (Maritime) cut fuel costs and carbon emissions while addressing growing demand at its rail terminal in Wakefield, England. The order, which represents the first collaboration between Kalmar and Maritime, was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 intake, with delivery scheduled to begin in Q4 2020, the company said in its release.

Maritime is a market-leading UK-based intermodal logistics company with a network of 33 container and transport sites across the UK. After reaching an agreement with DB Cargo UK on 1 April 2019, Maritime launched its rail subdivision, Maritime Intermodal, which saw the company acquire four dedicated rail services out of Felixstowe and Southampton. As part of the deal, Maritime also took full responsibility for DB’s railfreight terminals in Wakefield and Trafford Park.

The new Kalmar Eco Reachstackers use a much smaller engine than the reachstacker solutions with large, high-horsepower engines that are traditionally seen in rail intermodal applications. This means they can reduce fuel consumption and therefore NOx emissions by up to 25% without compromising on productivity. They also offer an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise.

