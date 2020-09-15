  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 15 11:51

    Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers that will help Maritime Transport Ltd (Maritime) cut fuel costs and carbon emissions while addressing growing demand at its rail terminal in Wakefield, England. The order, which represents the first collaboration between Kalmar and Maritime, was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 intake, with delivery scheduled to begin in Q4 2020, the company said in its release.

    Maritime is a market-leading UK-based intermodal logistics company with a network of 33 container and transport sites across the UK. After reaching an agreement with DB Cargo UK on 1 April 2019, Maritime launched its rail subdivision, Maritime Intermodal, which saw the company acquire four dedicated rail services out of Felixstowe and Southampton. As part of the deal, Maritime also took full responsibility for DB’s railfreight terminals in Wakefield and Trafford Park.

    The new Kalmar Eco Reachstackers use a much smaller engine than the reachstacker solutions with large, high-horsepower engines that are traditionally seen in rail intermodal applications. This means they can reduce fuel consumption and therefore NOx emissions by up to 25% without compromising on productivity. They also offer an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

    Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

