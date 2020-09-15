  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 15 10:24

    The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea

    ​The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to immediately recognize seafarers as key workers, and to take swift and effective action to eliminate obstacles to crew changes, so as to address the humanitarian crisis faced by the shipping sector, ensure maritime safety and facilitate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, IMO said in its release.

    UN agencies and programmes involved in the maritime sector, human rights, trade, travel and transportation have called on all UN Member States, through a joint statement, to take urgent action to resolve the humanitarian crew change crisis faced by the world's seafarers.

    Trapped on their ships due to travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300,000 seafarers cannot be repatriated, and an equal number of unemployed seafarers ashore cannot work, because they are unable to board ships.

    Those on board have had their contracts extended, sometimes beyond 17 months, and are facing fatigue and physical and mental health issues. The International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Labour Organization (ILO) and International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) have received thousands of urgent calls for help from seafarers and their families.

    The maritime shipping sector faces a humanitarian crisis. The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to immediately recognize seafarers as key workers, and to take swift and effective action to eliminate obstacles to crew changes, so as to address the humanitarian crisis faced by the shipping sector, ensure maritime safety and facilitate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Statement warns that the rights of seafarers, as enshrined in the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC 2006), as amended, and other international instruments, have not been fully respected by all governments, mostly importantly the maximum period of service on board (11 months) and also their rights to shore leave, annual leave, repatriation, and access to medical care onboard and ashore.

    The current rise in seafarer fatigue threatens the safety of maritime navigation.

    The efficient continuation of trade and the undisrupted functioning of supply chains will also be affected, because ships with fatigued seafarers cannot operate indefinitely.

    Commercial fishing, an important contributor to food security and livelihoods, is facing a similar crew change problem.

    It is therefore essential that all governments urgently recognize seafarers as key workers and take immediate, concrete action to eliminate obstacles to crew changes, so addressing this humanitarian crisis, ensuring maritime safety and sustainable shipping, and facilitating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Joint Statement outlines a series of 15 different and related measures that Governments must take, including:

    designating seafarers as ʺkey workersʺ providing an essential service, to facilitate safe and unhindered embarkation and disembarkation from their ships;

     undertaking national consultations involving all relevant ministries, agencies and departments, to identify obstacles to crew changes, and establish and implement measurable, time-bound plans to increase the rate of such crew changes;

     implementing protocols for crew changes, drawing upon the latest version of the Recommended framework of protocols for ensuring safe ship crew changes and travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;

     refraining from authorising any new extension of seafarers' employment agreements beyond the maximum period of 11 months, in accordance with the MLC, 2006; and

     facilitating the diversion of ships from their normal trading routes to ports where crew changes are permitted.

    The Joint Statement was signed by the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact and the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
     
    IMO – the International Maritime Organization – is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships.

Другие новости по темам: ILO, IMO, ITF  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 15

18:06 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy takes e-training to new heights with installation of newly launched Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution
17:49 ESPO publishes its position on ongoing consultation on future FuelEU Maritime Initiative
17:25 MPSV07 Spasatel Kavdeykin took part in counterterrorism exercises in the Aniva Bay
17:06 OHT signs contract for the second phase Dogger Bank B
16:38 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
16:13 Global marine insurance results indicate a modest recovery but COVID-19 adds uncertainty for the future, IUMI reports
15:47 Bureau Veritas and the French Flag develop innovative compliance approach for SeaOwl’s ‘ROSS’ remote operations
15:39 LUKOIL installs fixed platform jackets at V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea
15:16 Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials
14:35 Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million off-shore orders in Brazil
14:20 BIMCO updates information on seafarers' mental health
13:52 Capacity of berths within Ust-Luga port to reach its limit in 2024
13:47 Port of Antwerp postpones payment for domain concessions
13:28 Baltic ports share experience on offshore wind energy
12:43 SCF takes delivery of SCF Barents – a new LNG carrier chartered to Shell
12:19 SCF announces intention to float on the Moscow Stock Exchange
11:51 Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal
11:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 14.9% in 8M’2020
11:20 Russian Federation opens its border for crews of ships located in Russian ports
11:01 Valenciaport manages 503,482 containers in August 2020
10:24 The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea
10:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
09:59 Port of Antwerp expands tug-boat fleet
09:44 Arctic group of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered East Siberian Sea
09:25 Oil prices are in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 15
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14

2020 September 14

18:37 Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled
18:07 Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:52 Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet
17:26 Indian Register of Shipping receives recognition from US Coast Guard
17:23 ABP invests £370K to repair Ipswich river wall
16:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
16:27 Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel to be fitted with Evac´s Cathelco marine growth prevention system.
16:11 Wasaline launch confirms growing ferry preference for ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion
15:36 Multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug” underwent trials of its fire fighting system
15:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2020 fell by 16% Y-o-Y
14:38 Global Ports upgrades handling equipment at its Finnish terminals
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
13:49 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV participates in the Northern delivery
13:02 Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes arrival of 4 latest quay cranes
12:44 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific fleet completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara
12:20 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY
12:01 MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia
11:15 Updated guidance issued for the safety of seafarers during pandemic
11:12 Busan Port set to reduce fine dusts by developing green transport equipment
10:51 Abu Dhabi Ports announces expansion of Khalifa Port is on track
10:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2019 fell by 9.5% YoY
09:54 Oil prices rise at the prospect of new storm
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 14
09:26 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2020 grew by 5% Y-o-Y
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 11

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030