  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 15 09:25

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 15

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchanged (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) did not have firm trend and changed irregular on Sep.14:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 288.55 (+0.16)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 331.00 (-1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 406.67 (-0.98)

    Meantime, world oil indexes dropped on Sep.14 amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and falling fuel demand.

    Brent for November settlement fell by $0.22 to $39.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for October delivery decreased by $0.07 to $37.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.35 to WTI. Gasoil for October delivery lost $4.25 – $319.75.

    This morning, global oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    Tropical storm Sally moved over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Sep.14 before becoming a hurricane as it heads toward south-eastern Louisiana. Energy companies scrambled to pull workers from offshore oil and gas production platforms. Chevron Corp, Equinor and Murphy Oil Corp shut in wells as a precaution, and refiner Phillips 66 halted processing at its Alliance refinery on the Louisiana coast. It warned the storm's advance would slow in the next two days.

    In Libya, commander Khalifa Haftar committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, a move that would add more supplies to the market, although it was unclear if oil fields and ports would begin operations.

    OPEC predicted that world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, potentially making it harder for the group and its allies to support the market. OPEC’s estimation is world oil demand will tumble by 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, more than the 9.06 million bpd decline expected a month ago. Oil prices have collapsed as the coronavirus crisis has curtailed travel and economic activity. While some countries have eased lockdowns, allowing demand to recover, a rising number of new cases and higher oil output have weighed on prices.

    OPEC also reported its output rose by 760,000 bpd to 24.05 million bpd in August, as the 9.7 million bpd cut tapered to a reduction of 7.7 million bpd from Aug. 1. That amounted to 103% compliance with the pledges - up from July's figure of 97%. A monitoring panel of OPEC+ ministers meets on Sep.17 to discuss the market. Some delegates have voiced concern about the drop in prices this month although there are no signs that the group is planning to tweak the supply pact.

    Oil trader Trafigura said the oil market is about to go back into surplus as the demand recovery stagnates. Trafigura was among the first to forecast the magnitude of the demand collapse in March and April. Now, the trading house is betting the oil market is about to enter another bearish phase despite the efforts of the OPEC+ alliance to balance supply and demand. According to Trafigura, the main problem is that demand, which recovered sharply over May and June, has plateaued. It’s now around 92 million barrels a day, compared with roughly 100 million barrels a day before the pandemic.

    It is expected, that Iran’s electricity grid will be connected with Russia and Azerbaijan in a few months, once grid compatibility studies are completed. Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia have agreed to set up a company which has already started working on the project to link Iran’s grid to Russia via Azerbaijan. The idea of connecting Iran’s power grid with Russia via Azerbaijan was first aired in March 2019.

    The world’s top oil traders have been chartering dozens of supertankers for potentially storing oil at sea amid signs that demand recovery has stalled. Trafigura has chartered 12 very large crude carriers (VLCC), which can collectively hold 24 million barrels of oil. Another 18 supertankers have also been booked by companies including Vitol Group, Shell, and Lukoil. Meantime, day rates for supertankers have tripled in a week.

    U.S. voters generally support natural gas production, but nearly half of U.S. registered voters believe the natural gas industry must do more to reduce emissions to have natural gas play a role in fighting climate change. Both Democrats and Republicans have a favorable view of natural gas, with Republicans much more in support of using natural gas as an energy source. There is a lot at stake for the oil and gas industry at the presidential election in November. U.S. President Donald Trump rolled back last month methane emissions rules for oil and gas fields and pipelines, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden has promised more efforts and resources to boost cleaner energy and jobs, but he has said he would not ban fracking.

    We expect IFO bunker prices will stay steady today while MGO prices may change irregular in a range of plus-minus 1-4 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 15

18:06 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy takes e-training to new heights with installation of newly launched Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution
17:49 ESPO publishes its position on ongoing consultation on future FuelEU Maritime Initiative
17:25 MPSV07 Spasatel Kavdeykin took part in counterterrorism exercises in the Aniva Bay
17:06 OHT signs contract for the second phase Dogger Bank B
16:38 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
16:13 Global marine insurance results indicate a modest recovery but COVID-19 adds uncertainty for the future, IUMI reports
15:47 Bureau Veritas and the French Flag develop innovative compliance approach for SeaOwl’s ‘ROSS’ remote operations
15:39 LUKOIL installs fixed platform jackets at V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea
15:16 Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials
14:35 Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million off-shore orders in Brazil
14:20 BIMCO updates information on seafarers' mental health
13:52 Capacity of berths within Ust-Luga port to reach its limit in 2024
13:47 Port of Antwerp postpones payment for domain concessions
13:28 Baltic ports share experience on offshore wind energy
12:43 SCF takes delivery of SCF Barents – a new LNG carrier chartered to Shell
12:19 SCF announces intention to float on the Moscow Stock Exchange
11:51 Kalmar Eco Reachstackers to help Maritime Transport Ltd increase capacity and reduce environmental impact at its Wakefield terminal
11:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 14.9% in 8M’2020
11:20 Russian Federation opens its border for crews of ships located in Russian ports
11:01 Valenciaport manages 503,482 containers in August 2020
10:24 The Joint Statement calls on all Governments to resolve humanitarian crisis at sea
10:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
09:59 Port of Antwerp expands tug-boat fleet
09:44 Arctic group of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered East Siberian Sea
09:25 Oil prices are in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 15
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14

2020 September 14

18:37 Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled
18:07 Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:52 Admiral Kasatonov frigate is heading to the main base of RF Navy’s the Northern fleet
17:26 Indian Register of Shipping receives recognition from US Coast Guard
17:23 ABP invests £370K to repair Ipswich river wall
16:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
16:27 Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel to be fitted with Evac´s Cathelco marine growth prevention system.
16:11 Wasaline launch confirms growing ferry preference for ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion
15:36 Multipurpose rescue vessel “Beysug” underwent trials of its fire fighting system
15:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2020 fell by 16% Y-o-Y
14:38 Global Ports upgrades handling equipment at its Finnish terminals
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
13:49 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV participates in the Northern delivery
13:02 Port of Tanjung Pelepas welcomes arrival of 4 latest quay cranes
12:44 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific fleet completed a four-day business call at the port of Muara
12:20 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 8M’2020 remained flat YoY
12:01 MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia
11:15 Updated guidance issued for the safety of seafarers during pandemic
11:12 Busan Port set to reduce fine dusts by developing green transport equipment
10:51 Abu Dhabi Ports announces expansion of Khalifa Port is on track
10:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 8M’2020 fell by 2% YoY
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2019 fell by 9.5% YoY
09:54 Oil prices rise at the prospect of new storm
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 14
09:26 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2020 grew by 5% Y-o-Y
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 11

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030