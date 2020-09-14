2020 September 14 12:01

MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two new orders, one from Asia for two RoPAX ferries and another from Scandinavia for a group of Linkspans. Both orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2021 and completed during the third quarter of 2022.

The RoPAX order is one of the largest RoPAX contracts that MacGregor has secured in recent years, with scope of supply encompassing bow and stern doors and ramps, ramp covers, tiltable ramps, top hinged doors, hoistable car decks, pilot doors, bunker doors and passenger doors, all of which will enable reliable and durable operations throughout the ferries’ lifetime. The Linkspans order consists of several ramps for efficient loading of both the main and upper decks.



