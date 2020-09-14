2020 September 14 10:51

Abu Dhabi Ports announces expansion of Khalifa Port is on track

Abu Dhabi Ports announced that Khalifa Port’s expansion is on pace for completion, the company said in its release.

The Khalifa Port expansion, announced in December 2019, aims to attract new business and significantly boost capacity in line with evolving customer expectations, and has progressed significantly since its inception despite the challenging economic conditions presented by the global pandemic. Upon completion, the project is expected to substantially increase handling volumes by providing additional deep-water access and enhanced infrastructure.

To date, 200 metres of quay wall and almost 175,000 sqm of land within Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) have been handed over ahead of the project’s full phase one completion in Q1 2021.

At the same time, considerable progress has also been made on the first phase of Khalifa Port’s South Quay development that is slated for completion by Q4 2020. With 80 percent of construction already complete, a total of 650 metres of quay wall, containing two berths alongside 37,000 sqm terminal yard is now available in advance of receiving its first shipment.

Progress has also been made on Abu Dhabi Terminals’ (ADT) expansion plans with the delivery of five new ship-to-shore cranes. With each unit boasting a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes, the new cranes have boosted capacity at the terminal significantly and have put Khalifa Port Container Terminal on track to meet its target of 5 million TEUs by the end of the current year.

The addition of land plots with adjacent quay wall and deep-water access at Khalifa Port provides a host of new customer opportunities, particularly for industrial producers requiring prime land plots in proximity to Khalifa Port Industrial Zone (KIZAD) and cargo owners that wish to import, export and trans-ship with global markets via Khalifa Port’s multimodal touchpoints.

One example lies with Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT) which recently signed a 50-year agreement to establish the first commercial bulk liquid and gas storage terminal at Khalifa Port that will be located on a plot with 16-metre direct deep-water quay access within the newly developed KPL. This project is well underway with the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) having been awarded in May 2020.

Khalifa Port’s assets and future growth plans were discussed during an exclusive Khalifa Port trade and investment webinar headlined by H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy.



Also participating in the webinar was Salmeen Al Ameri, CEO of Al Dahra Agriculture, and Kasper Castricum, GM of Arabian Chemical Terminals Abu Dhabi, who shared their insights on how establishing themselves at Khalifa Port had accelerated their strategic goals and opened up new opportunities for them to target the wider global market.

In addition to highlighting progress on the expansion project at Khalifa Port, the session also provided an overview on ongoing trade and economic recovery efforts in the UAE, the port’s role as part of these recovery efforts and its ongoing mission to facilitate global trade and logistics, as well as the latest developments with Abu Dhabi Ports’ portfolio of global partnerships.