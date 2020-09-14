2020 September 14 09:26

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2020 grew by 5% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain surged by 29%

In January-August 2020, port Kavkaz handled 23.525 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 13% to 10.341 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz declined by 2% to 1.096 million tonnes, imports – by 26% to 32,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic remained flat, year-on-year, at 11.886 million tonnes.

Handling of grain grew by 29% to 11.861 million tonnes, sulphur – by 33% to 3.084 million tonnes. Handling of oil products remained flat, year-on-year at 6.75 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz decreased by 6% to 178,900 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 17%, year-on-year, to 4,562 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.