2020 September 13 16:17

PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 60.5 million tonnes (Mt) for August 2020. This throughput was a three per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2019.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.6Mt of which 46Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a one per cent increase from August 2019.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 188,000 tonnes, an increase of five per cent from the same month in 2019.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 12.9Mt, a decrease of 13 per cent from August 2019.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 112,000 tonnes, an increase of 13 per cent from the same month in 2019.