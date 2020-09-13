  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 13 15:08

    The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port

    On September 9, the largest containerized cargo vessel to call at a Canadian port has arrived at the Port of Halifax. The CMA CGM Brazil, 366 metres length, 51 metres beam and 15,072 TEU capacity, berthed at PSA Halifax at approximately 6:30 p.m. ADT.

    The CMA CGM Brazil sails on the weekly Columbus JAX service, from South Asia to the East Coast of America. With a terminal area of 32 ha, a quay length of 1,045m and a depth of 16.5m, PSA Halifax is the only port in Eastern Canada that can accommodate ultra-class vessels.

    This inaugural call of the CMA CGM Brazil comes shortly after the arrival of Eastern Canada’s largest ship-to-shore super post-Panamax crane in July 2020, bringing the total number of SPPX cranes at PSA Halifax to five. The Halifax Port Authority is in the final stage of completion of a deep-water berth extension which will bring the total quay length to 800 metres to meet the growing deployment of Ultra Class Container Vessels.

    “It is a great honour to welcome CMA CGM Brazil, the largest container ship of all-time at any Canadian port. The arrival of this ship soon after the delivery of our newest and largest crane demonstrates the benefits of our step-wise development of PSA Halifax,” said Kim Holtermand, CEO & Managing Director at PSA Halifax. He further noted, “With the support of our committed workforce and staff, the Halifax Port Authority, CN, and our broad customer-base and stakeholders, the call is testament of PSA Halifax’s ambition, opportunity and the great resolve within this Port to be alongside creating lasting and sustainable growth.”

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is the only company offering a direct service between Halifax and South Asia. It is also the only carrier offering shipping services from Canada’s five largest ports, which translated to more than 450 calls and approximately 500,000 TEUs in 2019. CMA CGM Canada General Manager Thiago Campos stated, “At CMA CGM, we are very pleased to be part of this momentous occasion. The investments made by PSA Halifax and the Halifax Port Authority have made it possible for us to increase capacity and thus better serve our customers’ growing needs, especially for temperature-controlled cargo transportation. Bigger ships represent the movement of more goods, which translates to growth and prosperity for Canada’s economy. The maiden call of the CMA CGM Brazil is a testimony of our company’s commitment to supporting that growth and the people of this great nation.”

    “With our partners, we have been preparing for the arrival of increasingly larger vessels and this is a very significant day for everyone involved,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “I congratulate PSA Halifax and CMA CGM for the tremendous work they have put into this. I also want to thank the many others involved in a vessel call such as this including the ILA workforce, CN Rail, and the marine pilots and tug operators who brought her in safely and efficiently. This is an important milestone for our Port City Halifax, and for all of Canada.”

    About PSA International (PSA):
    PSA is a leading global port group and a trusted partner to cargo stakeholders around the world. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s portfolio comprises a network of over 50 coastal, rail and inland terminals in 19 countries. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSA actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics. As the partner of choice in the global supply chain, PSA is “The World's Port of Call.”

    About CMA CGM:

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.

    About the Port of Halifax:

    The Port of Halifax is Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway, connecting to more than 150 countries. The direct economic output of Port of Halifax operations and Nova Scotia exporters is $2.45 billion, generating 13,600 jobs. Offering a natural, deep harbour and big ship infrastructure, Halifax can accommodate large volumes of containerized cargo, bulk cargo and project cargo of any size. Collaborating and working with strong partners and stakeholders, the Port community in Halifax continues to deliver excellence.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 13

16:55 Toril Eidesvik joins Port of London Authority Board
16:17 PPA cargo volume in August rose year-on-year 3% to 60.5 million tonnes
15:42 Swedish flagged tanker FURE VEN becomes the first foreign flagged vessel to bunker LNG at a US port with Eagle LNG
15:08 The Port of Halifax receives the largest container vessel to call at a Canadian port
14:42 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip an innovative new krill vessel for Rimfrost
13:21 DCI contracted to dredge New Mangalore Port
12:17 EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030
11:31 Sanmar delivers another tug to Somaliland Port Authority

2020 September 12

15:06 IEA report: Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net-zero emissions
13:32 MOL to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius after Wakashio incident
12:43 Interasia Lines expands fleet with Topaz-class boxship duo
11:23 WSC: An EU ETS for shipping would undermine a global GHG solution
10:47 Ports reveal huge scale of industry environmental efforts

2020 September 11

18:07 Wight Shipyard delivers four ferry simultaneous build to Malta
17:55 Nordic Engineering and Petrobalt designed 6-8 MW port icebreaker
17:21 Roxtec enables metal pipe sealing without welding onboard marine vessels and offshore platforms
17:21 MSC's vessel makes the first call on new Russian service
17:08 Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia approves 16 ports for regional regulation of tariffs
16:33 Gothenburg City Council to finance the Skandia Gateway project
16:10 New benchmarking concept will dominate Shipping KPI
15:44 Rosmorport’s three new tugboats commence operation in Vladivostok and Vostochny seaports
15:03 HHLA makes new step to the climate neutrality
14:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 declined by 2.4% (detalization)
14:12 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
14:09 VaninoTransUgol puts into operation first turn of its coal terminal in Muchke Bay (video)
13:30 Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour
13:05 Giant DFDS ship makes peak call at North Sea Port
12:48 RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea
12:26 Detachment of warships of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet arrived in Brunei
12:05 International Port Community Systems Association welcomes Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company as new member
11:39 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Marina, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:10 ICTSI Argentina handles imports for La Plata logistics hub
10:24 Konecranes wins order for fleet of Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
10:11 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:50 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY
09:48 LR awards Digital Twin Ready AiP to HHI for gas containment tank
09:33 Oil prices decrease in response to information about US reserves
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2020 September 10

18:12 Port of Long Beach posts results for August 2020
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2020 fell by 2.4% Y-o-Y
17:32 Saint-Petersburg to host 7th Festival of Icebreakers on 19-20 September 2020
16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea