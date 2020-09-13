  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 13 11:31

    Sanmar delivers another tug to Somaliland Port Authority

    On behalf of Somaliland Port Authority, P&O Maritime Logistics (P&OML), the marine services arm of global port operator DP World, have taken delivery of another Sanmar tug for the DP World managed Berbera Port in Somaliland. Satisfied with the capabilities and performance of the initial tug purchased from Sanmar, the EGAL (ex. Dogancay XXVI), delivered in the summer of 2018, DP World and P&OML on behalf of Somaliland Port Authority (SPA) returned to Sanmar Shipyards for a sister tug renamed M JEEX (ex. Dogancay XXV). The M JEEX, under P&OML management and crew, safely arrived Berbera Port on 10th Sep 2020 joining the EGAL, further bolstering towage at the port.

    Powered by a pair of Caterpillar 3212B diesel engines (2 x 1230kW at 1800rpm) driving through twin Reintjes WAF665 gearboxes to 2 x Wartsila Kaplan type 4 blade fixed pitched propellers in kort nozzles, the M JEEX achieves 45 tonnes bollard pull and a speed of 12 knots. Steering is provided by two sets of high aspect ratio twin rudders, one set located abaft each nozzle with two rudders on each side. All within a fairly compact hull with a LOA of just over 25m, a beam of 8.6m and a maximum draft of just 4m. The Dogancay class of tugboats are designed for ship docking service as well as emergency deep sea towage in coastal waters, with the intent to provide a highly versatile tug for different tasks.

    Accommodation of the M JEEX, like its sister, comprises of two single cabins on the main deck together with a spacious mess/lounge and galley area, with an additional 2 x two-berth cabins below deck. Auxiliary power comes from a pair of Perkins-Sabre 4.4TWGM Generators (60kW, 380V, 50Hz). Noise levels at approx. 80% engine load are below 60dB in cabins and below 70dB in the wheelhouse, alleyways and mess. Coupled with a HVAC system to provide year-round climate control it makes for a very spacious and comfortable working environment in what will be principally harbour operations in Berbera Port.

    Hassan Abdillahi, Somaliland Port Authority General Manager, commented, “On behalf of Somaliland Port Authority we are very happy with Sanmar products. This is the second tugboat we have purchased from Sanmar, and we are pleased with the team’s professionalism and attention to detail.”

    Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO of DP World Berbera, said: “The addition of the second tugboat to the Port of Berbera is another milestone in the progress being made in the expansion and development of the port. It will further strengthen the capacity of the port’s marine services to moor larger vessels and increase accessibility to the port. The phase 1 expansion project will increase the port’s capacity by 500,000 TEUs with an additional 400m quay. The project is on schedule for commissioning by end of quarter 1, 2021 and will further strengthen Berbera Port as a major regional trade port servicing the Horn of Africa.”

    Shaun Deshommes, P&OML UAE Ports General Manager managed the acceptance and delivery of the M JEEX from Sanmar’s Altinova Shipyard in August and commented “Identically to tug EGAL acquisition in July 2018, the Sanmar team was extremely helpful in making this process as smooth and organised as possible. Sanmar Project Manager was relentlessly supportive, highly professional with great attention to details. As a customer, I can testify that he has exceeded our expectations”.

    Nikhil Ahluwalia, P&OML Operations Director for Port Services stated “We have a very long and robust relationship with Sanmar and are pleased to be involved in purchase of yet another quality asset, to support growing towage operations across the DP World group”

    Sanmar Sales Director, Gary Dockerty commented: “The Dogancay class remains a fantastic tugboat and an exemplary workhorse for the right operational theatre. Sanmar has constructed 26 of this design over a number of years, at a time when ASD designs were less in demand. It was the mainstay of our production with numerous versions serving across the world in places such as France, Hong Kong, Martinique, Mexico, Pakistan, UAE and the UK as well as around the Turkish coast. Now we’ve been able to add one further location to that list”.

    Sanmar is in the business of operating tugboats, providing pilotage services and building tugs and workboats. It plays an important role in the industry – both in national and overseas markets. Being Turkey’s oldest tugboat company in the private sector, has stimulated Sanmar with the result that it now operates a powerful fleet with an average age of three years. With up-to-date equipment and well-trained and experienced crew, Sanmar provides a huge variety of services in various ports and around the coastline of Turkey. The tugs and workboats that Sanmar operates are constructed by the company’s own ship building department at two custom-built yards. Over the last few years Sanmar has been tendering for new building contracts and has been successful with many of them. The company now builds tugs, workboats and pilot boats for national and international markets on demand. Sanmar also supports its customers by providing technical consultancy services in advising the most appropriate tug and workboat design and equipment that will meet their operational needs.

