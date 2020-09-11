2020 September 11 12:48

RF Navy’s anti-submarine ship conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea

The large anti-submarine ship (LAS) of the Northern fleet "Vice Admiral Kulakov", which performs the tasks of a long-distance campaign in the Mediterranean sea, conducted an exercise with the personnel of the ship's anti-submarine crew to search and track the submarine of a mock enemy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted using the Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter. The helicopter crew performed several flights from the deck of the LAS to search for submarines in a given area. During the flight mission, the pilots worked out the search for an underwater target using a lowered sonar station.

LAS "Vice Admiral Kulakov" has been operating in the Mediterranean sea since the beginning of August. He made business calls in Algeria and Cyprus, and conducted several ship exercises. To date, the ship has passed more than 15 thousand nautical miles.

Earlier, the ship's crew conducted an exercise with the sea tanker "Akademik Pashin" to transfer liquid cargo on the move in the sea.