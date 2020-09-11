2020 September 11 09:50

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 8M’2020 grew by 3.3% YoY

123 permits were granted to foreign flagged ships

In January-August, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 20.47 million tonnes, which is 3.3% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.



Transit cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route totaled about 400,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, 782 vessels were given permits for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (+16%, year-on-year). The figure includes 123 permits granted to foreign flagged ships (+53%, year-on-year).

When speaking at the 10th Transport Safety Forum in Saint-Petersburg, Sergey Strelnikov, head of Navigation Safety Department of FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom), said that year-round assistance of vessels on eastward lanes of the Northern Sea Route would be possible on a regular basis from 2023.



As Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF Group, earlier told PortNews, “the company expects that in the future, the use of next-generation Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers will further improve the efficiency of ice escorts and reduce the NSR transit times. These icebreakers, currently under construction, surpass Yamal in terms of power capacity and hull breadth”.



