2020 September 10 16:57

Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” has held initial startup of the main engine of the Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh, says press center of Rosneft.



All starting-up, adjustment and painting works have been completed as well as commissioning of firefighting systems.



The tanker is being prepared for sea trials upon completion of which it will be delivered to the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (a subsidiary of Rosneft).



Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil in unrestricted area of navigation.

The length of the vessel is 250 metres, width 44 metres, deadweight 114 thousand tonnes, speed 14.6 knots, ice class ICE-1A. The ship will have a helipad.



The first Aframax tanker was laid down on September 11, 2018, in the presence of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The ship was launched in May 2020 ahead of schedule.



Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed by in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The following facilities have already been put into operation on Zvezda Shipbuilding complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway equipped with a park of unique cranes and a state-of-the-art ship transportation system, and the floating transfer dock. The workshops built made it possible to start the construction of a number of ships before the completion of the second stage.

At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 40 vessels. Among them are 12 Aframax tankers including 10 ships ordered by Rosnefteflot. Construction of five tankers is underway.

