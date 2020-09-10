2020 September 10 15:59

Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW

Ob Basin Administration of Russia’s IWW has completed dredging works planned for the navigation season of 2020, says press center of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency).



The works involved 7 dredgers with an aggregate capacity of 9,700 cbm/hour. A total of 4 million cubic meters of material has been dredged in the basin.

