  • 2020 September 10 09:30

    Oil prices decrease amid information about US reserves

    Oil prices fell by 0.39%-0.58%

    As of September 10 (07:44 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.39% to $40.63 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.58% to $37.83 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 10

16:57 Initial startup of main engine held on Vladimir Monomakh tanker built by Zvezda
16:05 ​Hapag-Lloyd joins the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety
15:59 Dredging works planned for navigation season of 2020 completed in Ob Basin of Russia's IWW
15:38 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Review
15:33 Maritime Cyber Security Virtual Summit is scheduled for 2021
15:10 Digitalisation of the Oceans Virtual Summit is slated for 7 December 2020
14:48 Shipping & the Blue Economy Virtual Summit to be delivered live online on 23-24 September 2020
14:15 Dutch National Fund for Green Investments gives major impetus to a stronger, more innovative economy
13:52 More countries impose restrictions on scrubber discharge water
13:29 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 Van Oord successfully applies Atlantis tubes at Fish Migration River project
12:43 Flag-raising ceremony held for hybrid workboats, Anatoly Klimov and Viktor Vorotylo
12:24 TT-Line offers passengers reliable, fast internet with Nowhere Networks
12:01 APM Terminals Mumbai set to improve efficiency and customer experience with tech upgrade
11:47 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profitability report
11:45 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for October 2020
11:26 ASW Alexander Otrakovsky completes Arctic expedition
11:08 Crews of Vice Admiral Kulakov LAS and Akademik Pashin tanker conducted exercise in Mediterranean sea
10:37 Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry dock construction
10:15 WMU and REV Ocean partner to find solutions to critical ocean issues
09:49 Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomes bark Sedov
09:39 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 10

2020 September 9

18:53 DNV GL presents Energy Transition Outlook 2020
18:31 Noble Drilling Norway awarded contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field
18:06 Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal
17:49 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 20% YoY
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles equipment for Indian NPP
17:06 CMA CGM enhances CIX service
16:36 China’s first hybrid-electric rescue vessel relies on ABB technology for safety and sustainability
15:44 MAN's Chinese license wins a series of new, small-bore, four-stroke orders
15:25 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
14:48 Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people
14:16 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
14:01 Wärtsilä takes delivery of four LNG cargo tanks from China
13:13 HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology
12:29 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%
12:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch
11:32 Panama Maritime Authority to stop grant of extension to Seafarer's Employment Agreement
11:03 Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard
10:36 Allow crew changes to resolve humanitarian crisis, insists IMO Secretary-General
10:36 DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers
10:09 Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization
09:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 09
09:14 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over new COVID-19 wave

2020 September 8

18:37 SMM prepares to restart in 2021
18:07 Equinor drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
17:25 Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey
16:59 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020
16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe