2020 September 9 11:03

Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard

VERIFAVIA SHIPPING-IHM has launched the world's first 3-way "Plug and Play" IHM Maintenance Dashboard, the company said in its release.

IHM Maintenance Dashboard can be plugged into procurement system or suppliers' portal via simple APIs, and played live on Hazinvent-M, the tool used to conduct IHM surveys where all survey records are stored.

Hazinvent-M has been interfaced with VERIFAVIA's IHM Maintenance Dashboard to create the world’s first online platform to provide Shipowners, Superintendents & Vessels a live access to the IHM Maintenance status of the vessels at all times:



Single page system with simple and minimum clicks

Pro-active and continuous automated readiness for PSC Inspections

Saves from long hours and understanding of Hazardous Materials regulations

Saves from penalties and potential ban on entering EU ports

Uses world’s biggest in-house team of Hazmat experts with extensive experience dealing with IHM for 750+ vessels

Team of Marine Engineers & Naval Architects who understand the industry and have experience with PSC, IMO and EMSA rules

Automatic generation of monthly (or ad-hoc) IHM Maintenance reports to demonstrate implementation and compliance with regulations

Software As A Service (SAAS) model validated by Blockchain technology and available on the Cloud!

Hazinvent-M interfaced with IHM Maintenance Dashboard is already used daily by 500+ ships from 25 shipping companies worldwide.