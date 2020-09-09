2020 September 9 10:09

Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization

Kimmo Naski, CEO of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd, has been elected Chairman of the Baltic Ports Organization (BPO) for the new two-year term. The election took place in the annual meeting of the Baltic Ports Organization on 4 September 2020, held as a video conference this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kimmo Naski has previously served as Vice Chairman of the Baltic Ports Organization and for the past two years as Chairman, BPO says in a press release.

The Baltic Ports Organization was founded almost 30 years ago, in 1991. Its approx. 50 port members include a majority of the foremost seaports on the Baltic Sea. The organization promotes the shared interests of the Baltic Sea ports and serves as an important industry lobbying body towards the EU. BPO wishes to enhance environmentally friendly thinking on the Baltic Sea, and is also a major player in maritime and port-related research and training. “Throughout its existence, BPO has done a great job in promoting the supervision of interests and networking of the Baltic Sea ports,” says Kimmo Naski.