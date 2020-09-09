  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 9 10:09

    Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization

    Kimmo Naski, CEO of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd, has been elected Chairman of the Baltic Ports Organization (BPO) for the new two-year term. The election took place in the annual meeting of the Baltic Ports Organization on 4 September 2020, held as a video conference this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kimmo Naski has previously served as Vice Chairman of the Baltic Ports Organization and for the past two years as Chairman, BPO says in a press release.

    The Baltic Ports Organization was founded almost 30 years ago, in 1991. Its approx. 50 port members include a majority of the foremost seaports on the Baltic Sea. The organization promotes the shared interests of the Baltic Sea ports and serves as an important industry lobbying body towards the EU. BPO wishes to enhance environmentally friendly thinking on the Baltic Sea, and is also a major player in maritime and port-related research and training. “Throughout its existence, BPO has done a great job in promoting the supervision of interests and networking of the Baltic Sea ports,” says Kimmo Naski.

Другие новости по темам: BPO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 9

15:44 MAN's Chinese license wins a series of new, small-bore, four-stroke orders
15:25 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
14:48 Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people
14:16 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
14:01 Wärtsilä takes delivery of four LNG cargo tanks from China
13:13 HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology
12:29 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%
12:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch
11:32 Panama Maritime Authority to stop grant of extension to Seafarer's Employment Agreement
11:03 Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard
10:36 Allow crew changes to resolve humanitarian crisis, insists IMO Secretary-General
10:36 DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers
10:09 Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization
09:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 09
09:14 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over new COVID-19 wave

2020 September 8

18:37 SMM prepares to restart in 2021
18:07 Equinor drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
17:25 Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey
16:59 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020
16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
11:43 Vyborg Shipyard delivers lead processing trawler of Project KMT01 to Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet
11:24 BIMCO force majeure clause under way
11:01 GTT receives an order for the design of the tanks of six new LNG carriers
10:56 Panama Canal launches tender for new water management system
10:51 ICS, UNHCR and IOM call on States to end humanitarian crisis onboard ship in the Mediterranean
10:23 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:17 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.1%
09:55 Maritime lawyers graduate online amid pandemic
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over COVID-19 impact on demand
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 08

2020 September 7

18:22 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
18:04 Petersburg Oil Terminal is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products
17:43 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’2020
17:21 Ust-Luga port capacity to grow by 42 million tonnes with construction of new dry bulk terminals
16:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2020 fell by 10%
16:17 Port of Tallinn to use Estonia’s first hybrid ship on Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry line
16:09 Leningrad Region ports to take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by 2025
15:32 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
15:22 Sri Lankan Govt to expand Galle, Trinco, KKS Ports for regional, global exports
15:10 Arkadiy Korosteljov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
14:47 Okskaya Shipyard delivers fourth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5904
14:24 SCF and NOVATEK order 10 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 from Zvezda Shipyard with financing from VEB.RF
14:01 Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council launched
13:36 Taman and Zarubino projects to be excluded from comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
13:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand
12:43 Oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’20
12:15 EPS inks world’s first dry bulk LNG dual fuel charter with BHP
11:32 Lugaport terminal’s last turn to be put into operation in Ust-Luga by the end of 2024
11:10 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to Asia, Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
10:48 CMA CGM posts Q2 2020 results
10:39 Estonia’s first hybrid ship Tõll operates between Muhu and mainland Estonia