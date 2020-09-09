  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 9 09:31

    Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are going down over demand-related concerns

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $246 pmt (-$16).

    Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-$5).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $300 pmt (-$15).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $18 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $256
    - MGO - $323
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $325
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $300

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ruUpon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 9

15:44 MAN's Chinese license wins a series of new, small-bore, four-stroke orders
15:25 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
14:48 Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people
14:16 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
14:01 Wärtsilä takes delivery of four LNG cargo tanks from China
13:13 HMM cooperates with SHI to develop smart ship technology
12:29 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%
12:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Newport News with Koch
11:32 Panama Maritime Authority to stop grant of extension to Seafarer's Employment Agreement
11:03 Verifavia launches world's first 3 way "plug and play" IHM maintenance dashboard
10:36 Allow crew changes to resolve humanitarian crisis, insists IMO Secretary-General
10:36 DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers
10:09 Kimmo Naski to continue as Chairman of Baltic Ports Organization
09:31 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 09
09:14 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over new COVID-19 wave

2020 September 8

18:37 SMM prepares to restart in 2021
18:07 Equinor drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
17:25 Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey
16:59 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020
16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
11:43 Vyborg Shipyard delivers lead processing trawler of Project KMT01 to Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet
11:24 BIMCO force majeure clause under way
11:01 GTT receives an order for the design of the tanks of six new LNG carriers
10:56 Panama Canal launches tender for new water management system
10:51 ICS, UNHCR and IOM call on States to end humanitarian crisis onboard ship in the Mediterranean
10:23 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:17 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.1%
09:55 Maritime lawyers graduate online amid pandemic
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over COVID-19 impact on demand
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 08

2020 September 7

18:22 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
18:04 Petersburg Oil Terminal is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products
17:43 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’2020
17:21 Ust-Luga port capacity to grow by 42 million tonnes with construction of new dry bulk terminals
16:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2020 fell by 10%
16:17 Port of Tallinn to use Estonia’s first hybrid ship on Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry line
16:09 Leningrad Region ports to take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by 2025
15:32 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
15:22 Sri Lankan Govt to expand Galle, Trinco, KKS Ports for regional, global exports
15:10 Arkadiy Korosteljov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
14:47 Okskaya Shipyard delivers fourth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5904
14:24 SCF and NOVATEK order 10 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 from Zvezda Shipyard with financing from VEB.RF
14:01 Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council launched
13:36 Taman and Zarubino projects to be excluded from comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
13:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand
12:43 Oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’20
12:15 EPS inks world’s first dry bulk LNG dual fuel charter with BHP
11:32 Lugaport terminal’s last turn to be put into operation in Ust-Luga by the end of 2024
11:10 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to Asia, Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
10:48 CMA CGM posts Q2 2020 results
10:39 Estonia’s first hybrid ship Tõll operates between Muhu and mainland Estonia