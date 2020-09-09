-
2020 September 9 09:31
Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are going down over demand-related concerns
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $246 pmt (-$16).
Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-$15).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $18 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $256
- MGO - $323
- ULSFO 0,1% - $325
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
