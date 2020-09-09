2020 September 9 09:31

Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down over demand-related concerns

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $246 pmt (-$16).

Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $18 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $256

- MGO - $323

- ULSFO 0,1% - $325

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.