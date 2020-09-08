2020 September 8 13:34

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC

VSC increases regularity of container services between Nakhodka and key locations in Asia

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”, a Global Ports group company) has started working with the Golden Horn service of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, increasing the number of serviced regular sea lines, Global Ports says in a press release. This new line provides weekly transportation of cargo between Nakhodka and the key ports of China and the Republic of Korea. On 6 September, VSC handled MSC Nora, the first vessel within the Golden Horn route.



The Golden Horn rotation includes the ports of Busan, Shanghai, and Ningbo in China. Two container vessels, MSC Nora and La Tour, provide cargo transportation on the line with the total capacity is 2 500 TEU per vessel. The MSC service will add to the regular lines of HMM, Sinokor, Maersk, CMA-CGM, FESCO, ONE already passing through VSC connecting Primorsky Krai and the largest Asian ports.



This step to increase of the number of shipping lines calling at VSC, as well as the number of vessels providing transportation of cargo between Nakhodka and the ports of the Asia-Pacific region, is to provide a consistent high quality of service for our customers, by reducing the delivery time from China’s Northern ports to VSC and increasing our total capacity of import & export line services.



At present, 11 regular international and cabotage lines are connecting Nakhodka, VSC terminal with countries in the Asian Pacific region, as well as the regions of Russia.