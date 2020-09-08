2020 September 8 12:02

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates revised (including the Peak Season Surcharge) as follows as from September 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (but not beyond September 30th, 2020):





These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry cargo, OOG, Paying empties and Reefer cargo

Date of application: From September 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further communication but not beyond September 30th, 2020