2020 September 7 17:21

Ust-Luga port capacity to grow by 42 million tonnes with construction of new dry bulk terminals

Implementation of the projects on construction of new dry bulk cargo terminals in Ust-Luga will increase the port’s capacity by 42 million tonnes per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Yevgeny Ditrikh, the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, as saying during his visit to Lugaport terminal. According to him, the port’s current annual capacity is 133 million tonnes.



Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov said in his turn that the volume of cargo delivered to the port in 2019 totaled 76 million tonnes.



