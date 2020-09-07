  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 7 14:24

    SCF and NOVATEK order 10 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 from Zvezda Shipyard with financing from VEB.RF

    SMART LNG, a joint venture of SCF Group and NOVATEK, has signed contracts with VEB.RF Group and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex to construct and lease ten icebreaking Arc7 LNG carriers. Simultaneously, SMART LNG signed long-term time charter agreements for these ten vessels with Arctic LNG 2, the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

    In total, contracts for 15 such vessels have now been signed, including shipbuilding, financing, lease, and time charter contracts. The contracts for the lead ship in the series were signed by SCF Group in October 2019, and the contracts for another four sister ships were signed by SMART LNG in January 2020.

    SCF Group continues to implement its strategy, with the goal of steadily growing the Company’s value through expanding its portfolio of long-term industrial shipping contracts, with a special focus on operations in challenging climatic and ice conditions. With ten long-term time charters added to this portfolio, SCF Group has USD 20 billion in contracted future earning and receivables.

    The vessels will be operated under the Russian Federation flag. The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) will provide supervision during the construction of the vessel series.

    Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of SCF Group, commented: “Shipbuilding and time charter contracts for 15 Arc7 LNG carriers, signed between 2019-2020, enable the Russian shipping community to play a role in transporting cargoes of strategic importance for the Russian economy, which are generated by large-scale energy projects in the Russian Arctic. These contracts will also help to further develop our national expertise in ice navigation and create over 850 new jobs for Russian seafarers, as all the 15 vessels will have Russian crews. We are pleased to see that this new generation of Arctic LNG carriers, which will contribute significantly to growing the cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route, was designed based on SCF’s long-standing experience of safely operating vessels in ice conditions. Equally significant is the fact that the cooperation between SCF, NOVATEK, VEB.RF Group and Russian shipbuilders paves the way for establishing the domestic production of LNG carriers, which entails adopting advanced technologies and engineering solutions.”

    Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The Group’s fleet comprises 146 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

    SMART LNG is a joint venture established by SCF Group and NOVATEK to own and operate a fleet of LNG carriers serving the Arctic LNG 2 project, as well as other current and prospective NOVATEK projects. The agreement to establish the venture was signed in September 2019, with the company being originally referred to as SMART.

Другие новости по темам: SCF, VEB.RF, Zvezda, tankers, LNG, NOVATEK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 7

18:04 Petersburg Oil Terminal is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products
17:43 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’2020
17:21 Ust-Luga port capacity to grow by 42 million tonnes with construction of new dry bulk terminals
16:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2020 fell by 10%
16:17 Port of Tallinn to use Estonia’s first hybrid ship on Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry line
16:09 Leningrad Region ports to take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by 2025
15:32 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
15:22 Sri Lankan Govt to expand Galle, Trinco, KKS Ports for regional, global exports
15:10 Arkadiy Korosteljov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
14:47 Okskaya Shipyard delivers fourth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5904
14:24 SCF and NOVATEK order 10 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 from Zvezda Shipyard with financing from VEB.RF
14:01 Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council launched
13:36 Taman and Zarubino projects to be excluded from comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
13:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand
12:43 Oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’20
12:15 EPS inks world’s first dry bulk LNG dual fuel charter with BHP
11:32 Lugaport terminal’s last turn to be put into operation in Ust-Luga by the end of 2024
11:10 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to Asia, Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
10:48 CMA CGM posts Q2 2020 results
10:39 Estonia’s first hybrid ship Tõll operates between Muhu and mainland Estonia
10:16 Rosmorport and Novotrans sign agreement on implementation of LUGAPORT project
09:41 Repair works of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement completed
09:22 Oil prices continue going down
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of September 4
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 07

2020 September 6

16:33 ABS and Chevron Shipping launch digital journey
15:46 Jeffrey Theisen returns to Philly Shipyard as CFO
15:09 Maritime NZ: "No Excuses" on-water boating safety campaign hits record high
14:51 Brexit: Border infrastructure planning easements welcome but timescales remain tight, BPA says
13:48 ESPO position paper on climate change adaptation
13:08 Port of LB: Electric grid demand and shore power
12:48 Tanger Med named 35th container port in the world in 2019
11:42 USCG, port partners continue post Hurricane Laura operations
10:57 Successful load-in of Ninian Northern topside at Lerwick

2020 September 5

16:21 DP World and CDPQ expand global investment platform to US$8.2 billion
15:03 Port of LA introduces new data tool, 'The Signal'
14:18 PSA and HMM launch joint venture for container terminal 0perations in Singapore
13:47 JAXPORT names experienced public policy professional as Chief of Regulatory Compliance
13:26 BHP awards world's first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier tender to reduce emissions
11:59 CMA CGM reports strong EBITDA growth of 30%

2020 September 4

18:16 Tallink changes Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Silja Europa operating schedule
17:59 Tallink Grupp appoints Joonas Joost as the group’s Head of Finance
17:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for first LNG powered product carrier
17:05 Deal Drecht Cities and Port of Rotterdam Authority continue partnership
15:49 TransContainer developes track capacity at Zabaikalsk container terminal
15:45 PSA and HMM launch joint venture for container terminal operations in Singapore
15:01 New Swiss tunnel improves North-South rail connection with port of Rotterdam
14:56 Australia’s new icebreaker arrives at Damen’s shipyard for final fit-out
14:54 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series
14:02 Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Glovis deepen ties with wide-ranging new agreement
13:50 Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput arrives in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:31 Massterly to operate two zero-emission autonomous vessels for ASKO
13:01 China's new legislation intends to achieve zero importation of solid waste into China by the end of 2020
12:48 Rosmorport's sailing training ship Khersones accepts new cadets aboard
12:31 Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel Svanen completes installation works for Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind farm
12:03 NQBP applies for 10-year maintenance dredging permits for the Port of Weipa
11:47 Kalmar and Marsa Maroc continue long-term collaboration with new RTG order
11:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 3% in 8M’20
11:02 Port of Vancouver overall cargo through the port decreased by 1.1% to 71.7 million metric tonnes in H1 2020
10:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates rules on automation equipment