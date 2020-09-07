2020 September 7 13:36

Taman and Zarubino projects to be excluded from comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure

However, it can be expanded with the Daltransugol project in Muchke bay

Dry cargo area project of Taman port and Zarubino port are to be excluded from the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Lavrishchev, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport.

According to him, these projects have not been shaped and structured properly to comply with the applied criteria.



The head of FSUE Rosmorport says the Taman project currently number only one investor Matallinvest, which is not enough to implement the project.



“If more investors appear we will support them”, emphasized Andrey Lavrishchev.



At the same time, the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure can include the Daltransugol project in Muchke bay (expansion of the terminal’s current capacity of 24 million tonnes with 16 million tonnes per year).



