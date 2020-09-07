2020 September 7 14:01

Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council launched

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. has announced that “K”LINE has participated in the “Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council” founded together with the companies involved in various hydrogen-related projects with the goal of the implementation of a hydrogen society as well as development of hydrogen supply-chain in the Kobe/Kansai area, the company said in its release.

Kansai area is one of the most advanced area in the world where various world’s leading projects concerning hydrogen supply and utilization are currently underway includingthe hydrogen supply chain pilot project with the effective utilization of brown coal in Australia conducted by CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (“HySTRA”), demonstration project of hydrogen cogeneration system (“Hydrogen CGS”) at Kobe Port Island, and investigation on the possibilities for the introduction of hydrogen-fueled power generation.

In order to accelerate these efforts to achieve a hydrogen society as well as “Basic Hydrogen Strategy” and “Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells” published by the Japanese government, the companies promoting hydrogen-related business have joined and founded the Council. The member will conduct feasibility study in pursuit of the large-scale utilization of hydrogenin 2030’s by way of unifying experience acquired through existing projects and business resources owned by companies operating in Kobe/Kansai area.

The Agency for Natural Resources and Energy at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (“NEDO”), and Kobe City which is participating in Hydrogen CGS will support the activity of the Council as observers.

“K”LINE will devote its utmost effort to contribute in realization of carbon-free society through the activities of the Council to implement CO2-free hydrogen in society in 2030, besides our participation in HySTRA in 2019.

Founding Member

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., ENEOS Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), Kobe Steel, Ltd., Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Obayashi Corporation, and Shell Japan Limited.