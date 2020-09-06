2020 September 6 13:08

Port of LB: Electric grid demand and shore power

The Port of Long Beach’s commitment to reducing at-berth emissions is lasting and steadfast. However, the Port understands the need to reduce power consumption during this dangerous heat wave.



The Port, residents and businesses should all do their part to lower electricity use, particularly since more people are in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gov. Newsom’s exemption to the state’s at-berth regulations is temporary. The Port is committed to long-term sustainability. That’s why we have invested more than $180 million to ensure every one of our six container terminals has shore power.



State leadership has identified this temporary exemption to at-berth emissions control requirements because shutting off shore power is the single biggest means of reducing power in a way that does not inhibit cargo movement.



Since the start of the pandemic, Ports have been identified as essential operations, needed to keep goods moving and the economy functioning.



"We will continue to pioneer and implement sustainable practices as we strive to achieve zero-emissions cargo-handling by 2030, and zero-emissions trucking by 2035. Through our newly inaugurated Power Systems Resilience Assessment, we will strive to develop strategies to improve energy resilience," the Port of LB said in a media release.