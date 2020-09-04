2020 September 4 18:16

Tallink changes Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Silja Europa operating schedule

As a result of significantly reduced ticket sales following advice from the company’s home market governments not to travel due increasing coronavirus infection rates and limited numbers of passengers travelling on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessels, Tallink Grupp has announced changes to the schedule of the company’s vessel Silja Europa from this weekend.

The changes made to the schedule are the following: 6-10 September – All Silja Europa departures cancelled; 13-17 September – All Silja Europa departures cancelled.

Passengers who have booked a return trip to Tallinn from Helsinki, starting Saturday 5 September will be transferred to one of the company’s shuttle ferries for the return trip on the morning of Sunday, 6 September.

From Monday, 21 September evening Silja Europa will be suspended from traffic until further notice from the company.

The company’s vessel Victoria I, operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm-Riga-Stockholm-Tallinn route from Sundays to Fridays, will operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on weekends instead of Silja Europa from 25 September 2020.

All customers who have bookings for Silja Europa from 5 September onwards will be contacted by the company’s customer services at the first opportunity and offered alternative travel options.

