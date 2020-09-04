2020 September 4 14:56

Australia’s new icebreaker arrives at Damen’s shipyard for final fit-out

After a month long journey of nearly 7000 kilometres, Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina has arrived at Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding’s shipyard in Vlissingen for the final stages of its testing and commissioning, KNUD E. HANSEN said in its release.

After sea and ice trials, the ship is expected to be delivered to its owners the Australian Antarctic Division, in its home port of Hobart, in 2021.