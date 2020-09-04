2020 September 4 13:50

Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput arrives in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

The ship is expected to arrive in Saint-Petersburg on September 25



On 4 September 2020, nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput arrived at the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, says North-Western Department of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).



The ship is to deliver Kamchatka fish products to Saint-Petersburg by about September 25.



The voyage is in line with the instructions of RF President dated 7 June 2020 on taking measures towards reduction of fish products through cutting the cost of their delivery from the Far East to the European part of Russia and involving the Northern Sea Route.



The ship left for the Far East on 25 August 2020.



“We are currently working on arranging a regular container line Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk - Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky” says Vladimir Panov, special representative of the Rosatom state corporation for the development of the Arctic and deputy head of the relevant state commission.



In August 2019, Sevmorput made the first voyage to transport about 5,000 tonnes of fish cargo from Kamchatka to Saint-Petersburg.

