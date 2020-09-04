2020 September 4 12:48

Rosmorport's sailing training ship Khersones accepts new cadets aboard

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its Sailing Training Ship “Khersones” accepted new cadets on board. The sailing practice of the next shift, which involves 119 people, will last until mid-November 2020.

Youngsters from Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, Rostov, studying at the branches of the Admiral F. F. Ushakov State Maritime University, will take part in sailing practice on the sailboat. Among the next planned events that the crew will attend is the Tavrida Art festival, as well as the Sevastopol officers' ball.

The previous shift of cadets consisted of 72 students of the Sedov Institute of water transport - a Branch of the Admiral F. F. Ushakov state Maritime University. During the period from June 17 to August 30, the ship covered 2,500 miles, including more than 700 miles under the sail. On July 11-12, the cadets attended the event in honor of the 65th anniversary of the all-Russian child center Orlyonok, and later took part in the sailing regatta Khersones sailing Cup. In addition, the sailboat took part in the opening of Naval parade, parade in the main Black sea fleet base in Sevastopol, and also in the “Black Sea Memory Sails – 2020”.

Every year, more than 2,000 cadets from the country's leading Maritime universities, including the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, the Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University, and the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy take part in swimming practice on the sailing training and production vessels of the FSUE “Rosmorport” - Khersones, Nadezhda, Mir, and Professor Khlyustin.