2020 September 4 10:25

IMO, ILO and FAO launch new fishing vessel safety publication

Joining forces to shape the fishery sector of tomorrow is the newly launched (3 September) publication prepared by IMO, ILO and FAO. The new brochure will help promote safe and decent work in fisheries through the application of international standards, IMO said in its release.

The publication provides an overview of the four main international binding fisheries conventions/agreements that promote the safety of fishing vessels, safety of fishers, training of fishers, and responsible and safe fisheries operations.

Guidance for policy and decision-makers in the fisheries, maritime, and labour sectors is also provided with a view to encourage the ratification and implementation of the above-mentioned fisheries instruments.

As fishing remains one of the most dangerous professions in the world, the sector needs to change to become more sustainable. This publication aims to support governments in achieving their commitments towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8: Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; and SDG 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.