  • 2020 September 3 18:09

    Port of Gdansk marked by Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award

    The Award recognized the port’s impact on the development of the Polish economy, handling half of the Polish foreign trade by sea, and its increase in transshipment volume

    Warsaw, 27 August 2020, saw the Second Meeting of the TSL Sector Leaders taking place, organised by the Rzeczpospolita daily. This year the participants discussed the current challenges faced by the logistics industry and its development prospects. During the gala ceremony special Rzeczpospolita TSL Awards were presented to outstanding companies from the logistics industry and its business environment in the Polish market. The Port of Gdansk received a special Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award in recognition for its impact on the development of the Polish economy, handling half of the Polish foreign trade by sea, and its increase in transshipment volume.

    "The Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award is a great honour for us. We would like all the companies active in our port to know that they share the credit. We consider them champions in difficult times, because they never slow down during this period of great hardship. As a port, we are not slowing down, neither in terms of investment projects related to the modernisation of our hydrotechnical infrastructure, nor in terms of the road and rail infrastructure undertakings in our area. All this we do with port development in mind, which translates directly into development opportunities for our contractors. All industry players face the same challenges and problems, so an infrastructure must be built along with a network of connections. I am convinced that cargo shipping companies best know how to exploit it. As a port, we serve as a great example. In 2016, the Port of Gdansk handled 36 million tonnes of cargo, and then three years later we raised this to 52 million tonnes. Investments in ports pay off for real," says Łukasz Greinke, President of the Port of Gdansk Authority.

    The award decision was taken by the Rzeczpospolita TSL Award competition jury, composed of: Maciej Wroński, President of the "Polish Transport and Logistics" (TLP) Employer Union, Łukasz Chwalczuk, President of the National Polish Association of Non-Normative Transport Employers (OSPTN), Marek Tarczyński, President of the Polish International Freight Forwarders Association (PISiL), Professor Wojciech Paprocki, Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), and Robert Przybylski, editor of the Rzeczpospolita daily.

2020 September 3

18:35 Port of Melbourne extends partnership with Foodbank Victoria
18:09 Port of Gdansk marked by Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award
18:07 DNV GL awards GASA to HHI for a centreline oil-tight longitudinal bulkhead
17:44 Austal USA delivers 12TH expeditionary fast transport to US Navy
17:18 BC Ferries receives prestigious environmental leadership awards
16:52 Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159
16:30 Russian Fishery Company starts its fleet renewal
16:05 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants carried out the first bunkering in the port of Hong Kong
15:56 Bahri boosts dry-bulk fleet with addition of newbuild Alanood
15:21 SCHOTTEL to equip two shallow-draft AHTS vessels for demanding operations
15:16 RINA tests the potential of Digitalisation expansion
15:03 MABUX releases weekly bunker review
14:47 Launchpad for Angara carrier rocket delivered close to Vostochny Cosmodrome
14:12 Kalmar’s cost-efficient Essential reachstackers selected for CRIntermodal’s terminals in China
13:33 Bunker prices recover at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses
12:38 Reconstruction completed on Volga-Don Shipping Canal
12:01 Boskalis’ versatile and specialized fleet required for two exceptional transport and installation projects
11:36 Rosmorport completed dredging in Bolshoy Kamen bay for SC Zvezda
11:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services
10:41 AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020
10:39 Joint R&D starts for practical application of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:16 Tallink Grupp begins extensive reorganisation and continues with adjustment measures in group companies
09:50 Crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner awarded commendations for professional actions in emergency situation
09:32 Oil prices are fluctuating
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 03
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
08:47 Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine form partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and Mälarhamnar ports

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16
17:06 PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp
16:42 Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces
16:09 "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg
15:48 Turbine installation Borssele 1 & 2 successfully completed deploying DEME Offshore’s unique sister vessel solution
14:49 Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships
14:25 MOL introduces 'MOL Service Website'
14:02 Throughput of port Azov in 8M’2020 fell by 14% YoY
13:24 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces changes in Ocean & Logistics
13:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2020 fell by 34% YoY
12:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:37 Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia
12:23 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2020 fell by 5.4% Y-o-Y
12:00 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 8M’20 fell by 3.1% YoY
11:35 Igor Fomin appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:24 The world’s first best-practice standard for Responsible Plastic Management launched
10:14 Port of Valencia invests more than 360 million euros to consolidate the port of Sagunto
09:47 Commercial fishers of Australia asked for feedback on safety equipment requirements
09:34 Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 02

2020 September 1

18:00 Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers
17:36 Western Baltija Shipbuilding holds steel cutting ceremony for KLAIPĖDA passenger/cargo ferry
17:12 Creon Capital signs MoU with JSW Steel Italy Piombino for upscaling Italy’s logistics and energy sectors
16:57 Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
16:35 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with high-power fuel cells
16:19 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:05 APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan