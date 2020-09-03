2020 September 3 18:09

Port of Gdansk marked by Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award

The Award recognized the port’s impact on the development of the Polish economy, handling half of the Polish foreign trade by sea, and its increase in transshipment volume

Warsaw, 27 August 2020, saw the Second Meeting of the TSL Sector Leaders taking place, organised by the Rzeczpospolita daily. This year the participants discussed the current challenges faced by the logistics industry and its development prospects. During the gala ceremony special Rzeczpospolita TSL Awards were presented to outstanding companies from the logistics industry and its business environment in the Polish market. The Port of Gdansk received a special Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award in recognition for its impact on the development of the Polish economy, handling half of the Polish foreign trade by sea, and its increase in transshipment volume.

"The Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award is a great honour for us. We would like all the companies active in our port to know that they share the credit. We consider them champions in difficult times, because they never slow down during this period of great hardship. As a port, we are not slowing down, neither in terms of investment projects related to the modernisation of our hydrotechnical infrastructure, nor in terms of the road and rail infrastructure undertakings in our area. All this we do with port development in mind, which translates directly into development opportunities for our contractors. All industry players face the same challenges and problems, so an infrastructure must be built along with a network of connections. I am convinced that cargo shipping companies best know how to exploit it. As a port, we serve as a great example. In 2016, the Port of Gdansk handled 36 million tonnes of cargo, and then three years later we raised this to 52 million tonnes. Investments in ports pay off for real," says Łukasz Greinke, President of the Port of Gdansk Authority.

The award decision was taken by the Rzeczpospolita TSL Award competition jury, composed of: Maciej Wroński, President of the "Polish Transport and Logistics" (TLP) Employer Union, Łukasz Chwalczuk, President of the National Polish Association of Non-Normative Transport Employers (OSPTN), Marek Tarczyński, President of the Polish International Freight Forwarders Association (PISiL), Professor Wojciech Paprocki, Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), and Robert Przybylski, editor of the Rzeczpospolita daily.