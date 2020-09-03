2020 September 3 16:30

Russian Fishery Company starts its fleet renewal

Russian Fishery Company (RFC) says it decommissioned the trawler "Bazhenovsk". The decommissioning of the old vessel is part of a large-scale program to update the fleet.

" By the end of the year, the first vessel of the new fleet of supertrawlers will replace the retiring outdated capacities," commented Viktor Litvinenko, Director General of the RFC. – Next year, the first pair of ten vessels that are being built for the RFC at the Admiralty shipyards will be commissioned, as part of the investment quota program. In the coming years, the RFC will receive 11 new vessels that will significantly increase the efficiency of fishing, enhance its safety and environmental friendliness, and improve working and living conditions for our fishermen."

Supertrawlers for the RFC are the largest and most technologically saturated Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels, which today form the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation. Investments in the construction of a series of 10 vessels exceed 65 billion rubles.

The features of the new fleet will be significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental friendliness and improved working and leisure conditions for crews. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of deep non-waste processing of the catch into products with high added value, primarily Pollock fillet and surimi.